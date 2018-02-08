A Country Oasis With Room to Grow

What’s better than owning a place in the country? Bill Hilgendorf and his wife and design partner, MC Rueda, of Uhuru Design discovered the answer. “We decided to join forces with our closest friends to build a rural retreat for family and friends on a 12-acre two-house property in upstate New York,” Hilgendorf says. He and his family have renovated the original 1850s barn on the property, building a small addition that houses bedrooms and a garage now used as an art room and work area. Upstairs, the open great room, seen above, has a pool table, dining area beyond, and a grand piano tucked away in the corner. It’s a room that easily accommodates joint-family meals and entertainment. The property is also be available to rent.
“The previous owners had done some renovations to the barn,” Hilgendorf says. “They insulated it and raised up the second level a couple of feet and put in that big window.” But Rueda and Hilgendorf went on to add siding of Shou Shugi Ban, or charred cedar, which protects against insects and fire. “One of the features we feel most proud of is the 20kW solar-panel system consisting of 46 panels covering the south-facing roof,” says Hilgendorf. The barn produces enough power for both houses on the property. (The second family home is not shown in these photos.) “Keeping in mind our Scandinavian and Shaker minimalist aesthetic, we worked with Walker Architecture and Steve Dunner at the Garden Carpenter on the design.”
Photos: Phoebe Streblow