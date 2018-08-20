Comedians Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha had just wrapped a show at Carnegie Hall when they got a call from Amy Poehler, offering to produce their web series, Three Busy Debras, for Adult Swim on Cartoon Network. Playing with tropes of femininity, beauty, dieting, and wealth, the Debras — a gaggle of “disturbed” Connecticut housewives — tend to take things a little too far when they get together, spitting up diamonds and eating lipstick. Inspired by their most popular video on YouTube, we invited the Debras over for a “fashion brunch” and asked them to improvise using the clothes as prompts. Naturally, things got weird.

*This article appears in the August 20, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!