A Sunny California Cottage Filled With Vintage Décor

Design Hunting Design editor Wendy Goodman takes you inside the city's most exciting homes and design studios. Photo: Anne Ciotola The dining table was designed by Larkin with a base found on Etsy that she paired with a white-quartz countertop found at a local slab yard. The dining chairs were reupholstered in African mud cloth and ecru linen. The antique Kazak runner is one of her treasured finds that she sells on Corre Marie Home.

Corre Larkin leads a double life. In her day job, she runs a WOSB (woman-owned small business), Transparent Armor Solutions. “We are a U.S. government defense contractor,” Larkin says. “A typical week for me is like last week, when on Tuesday I spent the day touring a Navy patrol boat on a Marine base in San Diego. It’s where the Navy SEALs train, and watching them train was fascinating! We were down there taking final measurements for a boat that we are going to provide the armor for. Then that evening, I came home and worked on the design of one of my current projects, where I am sourcing antique paintings for a gallery wall.” She and her husband moved to their single-level cottage in 2015. “I grew up in Newport Beach, and most of my family are here. My daughter was 2 when I became pregnant with my son. It was time to find our forever home, and we did.” It was decorating that home, the kitchen of which is seen above, that inspired Larkin’s second career and business, Corre Marie Home.

Photo: Anne Ciotola Larkin’s aesthetic is eclectic and goes against the grain of typical California coastal style, which features lots of neutrals and white, with rarely an antique in sight. “Our house sticks out because it has so many collected items,” Larkin says. “It has lots of color and things that I picked up when I travel.” The white sofa was custom designed by Monarch Sofa . “We went super-deep at 48 inches,” she says. The coffee table was fashioned from another base found on Etsy and then topped with Carrera marble sourced at the slab yard. The deer hides used for accents on the chairs are from Tennessee Web Store , the photos above the console are by Slim Aarons, and the oriental rugs are from Corre Marie. The console was found on a trip to a tiny town in Gloucestershire many years ago.

Photo: Anne Ciotola The master bedroom feels stately and cozy with millwork painted in Farrow & Ball ’s Inchyra Blue. The bed is from Anthropologie , and the leather Chesterfield was custom designed by Monarch Sofas. “I dipped my toe in the design world working on this house and spent a lot of time sourcing antique rugs and became kind of obsessed with that. I started selling them, so now I have my online shop that sells the antique rugs and I also take on one or two projects at a time. This is kind of what I do for fun in the free time I don’t have.”