Book your plane tickets now — Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress is finally, officially going on display.
According to Kensington Palace, Markle’s boatneck haute-couture wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller will be available for IRL viewings from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019, at Windsor Castle in the exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Also on display will be her 16-foot-long silk tulle veil that featured the flowers of all 53 Commonwealth nations, as well as the diamond tiara — on loan from Queen Elizabeth — that fastened the veil to Markle’s head.
Following the Windsor Castle exhibition, the dress will then move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from June 13, 2009 to October 6, 2019.
For those who are also interested in viewing the exact frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry that Prince Harry wore at the wedding, that unfortunately will not be on display, as that specific one is “required for use by His Royal Highness.” But the good news is an identical uniform that tailors at Dege & Skinner made for the Duke of Sussex a few years ago will be available for viewings — almost as good as the original.