Are You Johny Johny or Papa?

Of course, by now you all know “Johny Johny. Yes, Papa?,” the popular new meme about eating sugar and telling lies. The “Johny Johny” videos sometimes vary in specifics, but they tend to feature a child, another similar-looking child, a Papa with a mustache, a Mama, an ice-cream cone, and, of course, a fridge; they are quite normal. The plot follows “Johny Johny” as he gets caught doing something he should not do, and the videos are set to the rhythm of this apparent nursery rhyme.

But, in your hours of viewing Johny Johny videos, did you ever wonder: “Am I a Johny Johny or a Papa?” If you’re not “telling lies,” ha-ha-ha, I believe you must admit that you have. For your learning pleasure, we at the Cut have constructed a quiz to determine which one you are: a Johny Johny or a Papa.

Johny Johny. Yes, Papa? Taking quiz? Yes, Papa. Telling lies? No, Papa. Take the quiz, then. Ha-ha-ha!

Please respond to each prompt honestly.

I am generally not truthful about whether I am eating sugar, breakfast, or toothpaste.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I rarely feel guilty about lying.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I manipulate those around me easily.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I committed some crimes as a juvenile.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I need to take risks to feel alive.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I trust myself to correctly read situations.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I am or would be proud of getting away with crimes.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
I am not easily manipulated.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
There are certain things I think I deserve.
On a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is Strongly Disagree and 5 is Strongly Agree
