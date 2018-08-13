Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to the Associated Press. An anonymous source close to the Queen of Soul told the AP about Franklin’s health as news reports circulated that she is “gravely ill” in Detroit. TMZ reports that Franklin has been battling cancer. Franklin announced her retirement in February 2017, telling a local Detroit station that she would perform “the one or two concerts every month or so.” Even after retirement, Franklin clarified news about herself, sending the AP a fax to set the record straight about her feud with Dionne Warwick. Musicians and fans of the legendary soul singer shared their thoughts on Twitter: