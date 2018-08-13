Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to the Associated Press. An anonymous source close to the Queen of Soul told the AP about Franklin’s health as news reports circulated that she is “gravely ill” in Detroit. TMZ reports that Franklin has been battling cancer. Franklin announced her retirement in February 2017, telling a local Detroit station that she would perform “the one or two concerts every month or so.” Even after retirement, Franklin clarified news about herself, sending the AP a fax to set the record straight about her feud with Dionne Warwick. Musicians and fans of the legendary soul singer shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Prayers up for the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/q4vnSYRU2l — Boi-1da.com (@boi1dacom) August 13, 2018

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Sending out nothing but prayers and love to #ArethaFranklin. Can you imagine having lived in a world without her music? I sure can't. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018