Aretha Franklin Had an Outfit Change on Her Last Day of Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin. Photo: Jag Gundu/Getty Images

Ahead of her funeral on Friday, legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, who died on August 16 at the age of 76, was honored in a two-day public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. On the first day of the viewing, where fans were allowed to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul, Franklin was dressed in all red — stilettos and nails included. The dress recalled the outfits she wore on stage and was “something she would have selected for herself,” Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens told the Associated Press.

Sometime in the middle of the night, though, Franklin underwent an outfit change, and was switched into a pastel blue dress and heels. Once a queen, always a queen.

Delana Kidd, a self-proclaimed “forever fan” of Franklin’s who was one of the hundreds who lined up to pay their final respects, told the AP she was struck by how beautiful the singer looked in repose on Tuesday. “I don’t know about red yesterday,” she said. “I didn’t see it, but … she just looked gorgeous, peaceful.”

Though the public viewing is now over, the public will continue to honor Franklin before her ceremony tomorrow morning. On Thursday night, Detroit’s Chene Park Detroit Amphitheatre will host the sold-out concert, “A People’s Tribute to the Queen.”

And tomorrow morning, the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit will host the funeral, where everyone from Stevie Wonder to Ariana Grande will perform, and multiple prominent figures — Reverend Jesse Jackson, Smokey Robinson, and Clive Davis, among others — will give speeches. Starting at 10 a.m. ET, the ceremony will be televised live.