The Most Memorable Moments From Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Aretha Franklin. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin was a woman of formidable grace — someone who knew her worth, and demanded respect. Even before she died on August 16 at the age of 76, there was an outpouring of love and tributes from people across the world, family and celebrities alike. And when she laid in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit at a three-day viewing earlier this week, devoted fans lined up to see Franklin, resting in a gold coffin that was fit for a queen.

Franklin’s funeral, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday at the Greater Grace Temple, will be a major event. Everyone from Ariana Grande to Stevie Wonder to Faith Hill to Reverend Jesse Jackson has arrived in the queen’s hometown of Detroit, where they will pay their respects through song, prayer, and speech. We’ll be adding the most memorable moments throughout the ceremony, which can be live-streamed on the Detroit Free Press’s website. Here’s what has happened so far.

Hours before the ceremony began, hundreds lined up

The funeral, which was previously billed as a private event for close family and friends, opened up to 1,000 members of the public on Thursday.

Freeway of Love: Dozens of pink Cadillacs lining the streets of Detroit ahead of Aretha Franklin's funeral celebration Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/Hfir6fra8t — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018

Hundreds lined up early this morning for Aretha’s funeral. Lots of folding chairs and church clothes. pic.twitter.com/8hgT4THbCv — JC Reindl (@jcreindl) August 31, 2018

Franklin’s gold casket caught rays of sunlight as pallbearers carried it into the church

The solid bronze Promethian casket, which is plated in 24-karat gold, arrived at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit earlier this morning in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse — the same Cadillac that carried the bodies of Franklin’s father, Temptations baritone David Ruffin, and civil-rights icon Rosa Parks.

Aretha Franklin's gold casket caught rays of sunshine as pallbearers carried her body into the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit ahead of her funeral. https://t.co/J7AVLKnLRt pic.twitter.com/J8M5BDmoQr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2018

Politicians and celebrities mingled before taking their seats

Among the most unexpected group photos: Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, and Pete Davidson at Aretha's funeral. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/mTAHRXz7qT — Marina Fang (@marinafang) August 31, 2018

Mourners have gathered in Detroit for Aretha Franklin’s funeral, including Hillary and Bill Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande. #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/dg13KEsDMx — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 31, 2018

Jennifer Hudson, Whoppi Goldberg and Faith Hill have all arrived at Aretha Franklin's funeral, and Bill Clinton is just taking selfies and chatting with everyone. Guests were asked to take their seats as her family is 5 mins away. pic.twitter.com/frXBOT9G00 — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) August 31, 2018

