The Most Memorable Moments From Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Aretha Franklin was a woman of formidable grace — someone who knew her worth, and demanded respect. Even before she died on August 16 at the age of 76, there was an outpouring of love and tributes from people across the world, family and celebrities alike. And when she laid in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit at a three-day viewing earlier this week, devoted fans lined up to see Franklin, resting in a gold coffin that was fit for a queen.
Franklin’s funeral, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday at the Greater Grace Temple, will be a major event. Everyone from Ariana Grande to Stevie Wonder to Faith Hill to Reverend Jesse Jackson has arrived in the queen’s hometown of Detroit, where they will pay their respects through song, prayer, and speech. We’ll be adding the most memorable moments throughout the ceremony, which can be live-streamed on the Detroit Free Press’s website. Here’s what has happened so far.
Hours before the ceremony began, hundreds lined up
The funeral, which was previously billed as a private event for close family and friends, opened up to 1,000 members of the public on Thursday.
Franklin’s gold casket caught rays of sunlight as pallbearers carried it into the church
The solid bronze Promethian casket, which is plated in 24-karat gold, arrived at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit earlier this morning in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse — the same Cadillac that carried the bodies of Franklin’s father, Temptations baritone David Ruffin, and civil-rights icon Rosa Parks.
Politicians and celebrities mingled before taking their seats
Among the most unexpected group photos: Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.
This post will be updated throughout the ceremony.