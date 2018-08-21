fashion

Out of the Box: Artist Edition

We invited painters, photographers, and sculptors to do with this fall’s clothes as they pleased.

Girl with Arrow and Salamander, 14x11 inches, oil on panel (2018). Meyer Gallery, Santa Fe. Coat and shirt by Dolce & Gabbana, at 717 Fifth Ave. Pearl necklace, in hair, by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Brooches by David Webb, at davidwebb.com. Ring by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co. Photo: Fatima Ronquillo/Meyer Gallery, Santa Fe
Painting by Fatima Ronquillo (above)

Photographs by David Alekhuogie

Bra and briefs by Tommy Hilfiger, at usa.tommy.com. Pants by Jeremy Scott, at jeremyscott.com. Model: Torri Griffin. Photo: David Alekhuogie/David Alekhuogie
Bra by Tommy Hilfiger. Jeans by Calvin Klein Jeans, at calvinklein.com. Photo: David Alekhuogie/David Alekhuogie
Bra and briefs by Calvin Klein Underwear, at calvinklein.com. Jacket and pants by Hilfiger collection, at usa.tommy.com. Photo: David Alekhuogie/David Alekhuogie
Bra by Calvin Klein Underwear. Jeans by Calvin Klein Jeans. Coat by Sacai, at Barneys. Photo: David Alekhuogie/David Alekhuogie

Photograph by Lucas Michael

Dress by Chanel, at 5 E. 57th St. Hat by Alberta Ferretti, at Barneys, 660 Madison Ave. Ring by Bulgari, at 730 Fifth Ave. Model: Marissa Herrmann. Photo: Lucas Michael

Photographs by Sarah Edwards

Coat, dress, and gloves by Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli, at moncler.com. Photo: Sarah Edwards
Gown by Molly Goddard, at Dover Street Market, 160 Lexington Ave. Dress by Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli. Photo: Sarah Edwards
Gown, bolero, tights, and shoes by Molly Goddard. Photo: Sarah Edwards

Needlepoint by Jill Vendituoli from a photograph by Emma Ressel

Coat, dress, and gloves by Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli, at moncler.com. Canvas created by Art Needlepoint Company. Photo: Jill Vendituoili; from a photograph by Emma Ressel

Self-Portrait by Christopher Smith

Coat and vest by Valentino, at 693 Fifth Ave. Photo: Christopher Smith/COPYRIGHT, 2011

Painted collage by Anthony Iacono

Suit and scarf by Marc Jacobs and hat by Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs, all at marcjacobs.com. Photo: Anthony Iacono

Installation by Zoë Buckman

Boot by Prada, at 575 Broadway. Photo: Zoë Buckman

Photographs by Shawn Theodore

Necklace by Bulgari, at 730 Fifth Ave. Hair and Makeup by Ebony Kennedi; Dress by Oyato Design. Model: Leticia Enos. Photo: Shawn Theodore
Necklace by Bulgari. Hair and Makeup by Ebony Kennedi; Dress by Oyato Design. Model: Shani Hillian. Photo: Shawn Theodore

Photograph by Edward Keating

Coat by Oscar de la Renta, at saksfifthavenue.com and brooch by Oscar de la Renta, at neimanmarcus.com. Hat by Eric Javits, at ericjavits.com. Pearls by David Yurman, at 712 Madison Ave. Bag by Salvatore Ferragamo, similar colors at 655 Fifth Ave. Photo: Edward Keating

Drawing by Luke Edward Hall

Dress, necklace, and overlay by Gucci, at gucci.com. Photo: Luke Edward Hall

Photograph by Kristin-Lee Moolman

Jacket, coat, and scarves by Miu Miu, at miumiu.com. Hood and boots by Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, at 654 Madison Ave. Photo: Kristin-Lee Moolman

