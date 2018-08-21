We invited painters, photographers, and sculptors to do with this fall’s clothes as they pleased.
Girl with Arrow and Salamander, 14x11 inches, oil on panel (2018). Meyer Gallery, Santa Fe. Coat and shirt by Dolce & Gabbana, at 717 Fifth Ave. Pearl necklace, in hair, by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Brooches by David Webb, at davidwebb.com. Ring by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co.
Photo: Fatima Ronquillo/Meyer Gallery, Santa Fe
Painting by Fatima Ronquillo (above)
PhotographsbyDavidAlekhuogie
Bra and briefs by Tommy Hilfiger, at usa.tommy.com. Pants by Jeremy Scott, at jeremyscott.com. Model: Torri Griffin.
Photo: David Alekhuogie/David Alekhuogie