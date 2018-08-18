The Asia Argento Assault Allegations Shouldn’t Undermine #MeToo

Asia Argento. Photo: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Sunday night, the New York Times reported that actress and outspoken #MeToo advocate Asia Argento recently settled claims that she sexually assaulted actor and musician Jimmy Bennett in 2013, when he was still a minor. The report includes a graphic description of the alleged assault – and its claims need to be taken absolutely seriously. But the severity of the claims should not detract from the #MeToo movement.

Argento has been a vocal proponent of #MeToo since the fall of 2017, after the movement was reignited following the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The Italian actress was one of dozens of women who accused Weinstein of assault (with details of the alleged 1997 attack published in a bombshell report by the New Yorker) – and she joined a chorus of voices helping to usher in the #MeToo reckoning that saw several other powerful, lecherous men accused of harassment and assault.

The assault allegation against Argento is hard to read. According to the Times, she had starred as Bennett’s mother in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, and he viewed her as a “mentor and a mother figure” until the 2013 assault, which occurred in a California hotel room when he was only 17. (The age of consent in California is 18.) The Times report also states that Argento asked Bennett’s family member to leave so she could be alone with him in the hotel room, and that the actress gave Bennett alcohol before the alleged assault. She reportedly agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 in a settlement, though she never had him sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Since the story came out, some have insinuated that the accusation undermines the #MeToo movement. Given this fact, many allies have expressed fear that the story will be used to empower skeptics and bolster the sense that women are not to be trusted.

Whatever happens in the Asia Argento case doesnt take away from the fact Harvey Weinstein and many powerful men have preyed upon women, abused them, exploited them and have had their sins covered and buried, but now society is waking up and saying no more. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 20, 2018

Cynical people are going to use individual examples of women’s bad behavior to argue that sexual harassment and assault are not part of structural misogyny, even that such abuses have no gender at all. Ignore these people; they have little interest in justice. pic.twitter.com/IJRne9fwfZ — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) August 20, 2018

Bad takes so far:

--Come on, what 17-year-old dude wouldn't kill to...

--This is really going to destroy the whole movement.

--SEE?

--This info probably came from someone with an agenda so I will dismiss it.

--I never liked her.



Shhh. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 20, 2018

This revelation about Asia Argento doesn't undermine the #MeToo movement. It shows that rape causes damage that reverberates through the world in incalculable ways. That doesn't mean what she did isn't utterly fucked up, or that she shouldn't be held accountable. — Emily H. Johnson (@EmilyJReports) August 20, 2018

Before people go off on this story, both of these things can be true:



-Asia Argento sexually assaulted a minor

-She was assaulted by Weinstein



Neither of these things negate the other and neither of these behaviors are acceptable. Both should face consequences. https://t.co/wv0PqBYWcR — Sarah #StopKavanaugh (@BookishFeminist) August 20, 2018

1. Finally had a chance to read this story in full. The conduct described is unacceptable and disgusting. But those using this story to discredit the #MeToo movement & exonerate Weinstein are terrible. (cont) https://t.co/m4Te62Ms1p — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 20, 2018

It’s imperative that we do not let this be used as an excuse to derail the #MeToo cause. In order for the movement to be successful, we must take seriously all survivors. Asia Argento is allegedly both a survivor and perpetrator of sexual assault – but that doesn’t mean her accusations against Weinstein should be dismissed. At the same time, Argento’s advocacy also does not mean that she should not be held accountable for her actions. If anything, the new allegation shows the pervasiveness of sexual violence and the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing it.

Since last fall, we’ve seen many alleged sexual abusers – including Matt Lauer , Mario Batali, and Charlie Rose – lose their jobs and suffer public backlash after the accusations surfaced (only for them to soon after appear to plot their come-backs); we’ve seen Bill Clinton finally be faced with tough questions about his abuse of power against Monica Lewinsky. There’s also been the launch of a vital new initiative and legal defense fund, Time’s Up, that actively works to help women fight sexual harassment and retaliation in the workplace. It appears that the #MeToo movement may soon touch other industries, as new stories continue to emerge: In May, it was revealed that the initiative has provided legal support to women working at Walmart and McDonald’s.

What Argento is accused of doing is undeniably awful – Bennett claims the trauma of the “sexual battery” has led to emotional damage and lost wages – and it’s shattering to see an advocate be accused of the very thing she was fighting against. If anything, though, this is an opportunity for the movement to show its true priorities: amplifying the voices of survivors, no matter how discomfiting their claims might be, and working to create a world in which no person is too powerful or deemed too unimpeachable for accountability.