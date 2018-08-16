Baker Who Refused Cake to Gay Couple Also Refused Cake to Transgender Woman

Jack Phillips. Photo: Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images

Jack Phillips, the baker whose refusal to bake a gay couple a cake became a Supreme Court case, is suing the state of Colorado again. This time, his case is about his refusal to bake a cake for a gender transition party for transgender woman in 2017.

According to ABC News, Phillips says that the Colorado government is on a “crusade to crush” him. Colorado courts ruled that Phillips discriminated against Autumn Scardina, the woman who ordered the cake based on the fact that it was for her gender transition party.

Phillips’s lawsuit comes after a Supreme Court ruling in June that the Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission violated his first amendment rights and showed anti-religious bias when they sanctioned Phillips.

Phillips is asking for a reversal of the discrimination ruling and $100,000 in damages.