Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are No Longer Drinking Iced Coffee Together

Ben and Lindsay, back in the days of coffee. Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hold onto your favorite coffee store’s loyalty punch card, because I have some difficult news for all the java lovers out there: Stained T-shirt ambassador Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus have reportedly sipped their last iced coffees together.

E! News exclusively reports that Affleck and Shookus have officially broken up after over a year of publicly dating following his split with Jennifer Garner (although how long the pair were not-so-publicly dating is up for debate). According to E!, the split happened “two to three weeks ago” and everything is “very amicable” and they are still “friends.”

E! adds that Affleck recently learned that Shookus would not be able to relocate to California from New York as he had hoped. A source said, “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.” Shookus has not commented on the breakup, though she did delete her Instagram account.

News of the star-crossed iced-coffee lovers’ breakup comes shortly after Affleck, 46, was spotted out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, on Thursday night. Over the weekend, Sexton was also reportedly spotted at Affleck’s house — and then the pair hit up a Jack in the Box drive-through together in Santa Monica. You can and should see pictures of them together here. According to People, Affleck and Sexton are enjoying “getting to know each other.”

It is unknown at this time whether Sexton shares in Affleck’s passion for coffee.