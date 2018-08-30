Photo: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

If you’ve been dragging yourself to work in 97-degree heat this past week, then you’re probably ready for a quick escape this upcoming holiday weekend — or at least a break. Whether you’re going away or staying in town, retailers hope to capture your attention with sales on everything from colorful swim suits to luxurious skin care. Below, we’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales to shop before next Tuesday.

3x1 is taking a 50 percent off select styles.

Abercrombie & Fitch is taking 40 percent off plus a free blanket with a $75 purchase.

Acacia has 50 percent off summer styles.

Adore Me offers buy one get one free on all swimwear all week; plus get the first set for $19.95 and free lingerie bag with a $60 purchase over the weekend.

Allswell is taking 20 percent off site-wide (up to $150 off mattresses) with the code LABORDAY between 8/27 – 9/5.

Alternative Apparel is taking 30 percent regular-priced items. Use code LABOR30.

AMO Denim offers 20 percent off site-wide with code SALE20.

Ash has 50 percent off select styles, no code necessary.

Ban.do is taking 25 percent off planners and an extra 15 percent off sale items.

Ba&sh has an extra 25 percent off of sale clothing using code SALE25.

Bauble Bar has items up to 80 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off.

Barneys is taking up to 80 percent off designer items, plus 40 percent off new styles added daily.

Bloomingdale’s is taking 20 to 50 percent off of home items until 9/3. Use code X100DAUAJ4J for free shipping until 9/5.

Calzedonia offers buy two leggings get one free with code LABOR18 plus free shipping site-wide.

Charles & Colvard is taking 15 percent off site-wide from 8/29 – 9/3.

Cole Haan will take an extra 30 percent off of sale items.

Cotton On offers up to 50 percent off of select styles.

DC Shoes offers an extra 30 percent off of sale items.

Dear Frances will take 20 percent off items site wide. Just use code LD20.

DG2 by Diane Gilman is offering free shipping on any clearance purchases of $75 or more between 8/30 – 9/4 and taking up to 30 percent off fall fashion all month.

DL1961 has 30 percent off some styles.

Dormify is taking 20 percent off between 8/31 and 9/3 with code SEEYASUMMER.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is taking up to 50 percent off and free shipping.

Draper James is taking up to 75 percent off online and in-stores between 9/2 – 9/4.

East Dane is taking up to 40 percent off on select items, including Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, Theory, and more.

Eleven Six is taking up to 65 percent off of their spring/summer 2018 collection.

Fae has up to 70 percent off.

Five and Two is taking 20 percent off select styles with the code LDAY18.

Frankies Bikinis is offering 70 percent off.

Genuine People offers 50 percent off select styles.

goldno.8 is taking 20 percent off sitewide with code FALL4GOLD between 8/31 and 9/3.

Hanky Panky will take up to 65 percent off of a collection of items.

Hat Attack has 15 percent off of select styles, excluding Panama styles.

Havaianas is taking 20 percent off your purchase if you buy two or more pairs of flip flops, in-stores and online, between 8/30 – 9/3.

Henri Bendel offers an extra 10 percent off sale items.

Hobo Bags will take 20 percent off of full-priced items and ship items for free.

Hollister Co. will throw in an a blanket with any $75 purchase.

Illy is taking $20 off every $100 you spend between 8/27 – 9/4.

Intimissimi is taking 70 percent off select women’s and men’s styles.

Jade Swim is taking 40 percent site-wide with code LABORJADE between 8/22 - 9/3.

Joe’s Jeans is offering 30 percent off select styles with code LABORDAY.

Johnny Was offers an up to 40 percent off on select styles.

Keds is taking 60 percent off clearance items.

Kendall + Kylie has discounts on swimwear and sale items.

Koral will take up to 65 percent off.

Lacusa offers discounts on select items.

Le Box Blanc will take an extra 10 percent off of sale styles with code LB2018.

Le Sports Sac is taking 20 percent off $100, 25 percent off $150 and 30 percent off $200. No code needed. The Alber Elbax x LeSportsac collaboration is excluded.

Lord and Taylor is taking 20 percent off regular and sale items, and 25 percent off select dresses; also offering buy one, get one 50 percent off denim. Use code LABORDAY.

Lulu and Georgia is taking 15–25 percent off purchases of $300–$900+ between 8/28 and 9/4 with code LONGWKND.

Macy’s is taking an extra 10, 15, or 20 percent off of select items with the code WKND. Plus, clearance items are 20 to 70 percent off.

Michael Stars is taking an additional 20 percent off of sale items. Use code SAVE20.

The Mighty Company will take an extra 20 percent off already reduced items with code PERKS20.

MIKOH will take off 30 percent site-wide with the code SALE20.

Mille offers 30 percent off of sale styles using code EXTRA30OFF.

Modern Vice has 50 percent off site wide and an additional 10 percent off items marked “Available Now.”

Modcloth is taking 30 percent off if you buy two charter school sweaters between 8/28 – 9/10.

Nasty Gal is taking 50–80 percent off everything between 8/31 and 9/3.

Noli Yoga will take 20 percent any item when code LABORDAY is used.

Of a Kind is taking 30 percent off on spring and summer apparel through 9/4.

Old Navy is taking 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, tees, sweatshirts and hoodies; styles from $6.

PacSun is offering 20 percent off site wide with the code HEYFALL.

Palms Casino Resort is offering special nightly rates for 8/31 ($169), 9/1 ($290) and 9/2 ($189).

Parpala Jewelry has 15 percent off of any item using the code LABORBABE15.

Raen will throw in a beach tote when you spend $150, plus get an extra 20 percent off when you sign up for their newsletter.

Rachel Roy is taking an extra 25 percent off sale items between 8/29 – 9/4.

Rebecca Taylor is taking an extra 30 percent off sale using the code JULY30.

RetailMeNot is offering $75 cash back on select LG TVs at Best Buy and $20 cash back on $100 at Home Depot.

Saks Off Fifth will take an extra 25 percent off clearance items with code LABORDAY.

Sanctuary Clothing offers 30 percent off of regular-priced items with code LD17.

Sanuk will take up to 50 percent off.

Solid & Striped has 30 percent off select items with code LDW30.

State Bags has 20 to 50 percent off of select items.

Target is taking up to 30 percent off of home items.

Tatcha is taking 60 percent off select products between 8/30 and 9/2, with special offers on the Ageless Duo, Nourishing Hydration Duo and the Firming Duo.

Terez has 25 percent off site wide with code BACK2TEREZ.

The Outnet is taking an extra 50 percent off select styles from 9am on 8/30 to end of day on 9/30.

True & Co. is taking 15 percent off of purchases over $100 site wide. Use code LABORDAY15.

Urban Outfitters will take 40 percent off of sale items.

Year of Ours is taking 20 percent off site wide. Use code SUMMERBYE.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.