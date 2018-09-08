Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

In Columbia, South Carolina, students at six schools get to leave class early on August 21, thanks to Bey and Jay.

The late-August date marks the duo’s stop at the University of South Carolina for their On the Run II tour, where Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s fans will occupy an 80,000-seat football stadium. In anticipation of “heavy traffic” in the region that day, which is bad news for school buses, local newspaper The State reports the Richland 1 School District will close six schools after a half day.

“We are hoping that dismissing these schools early will reduce the likelihood that buses transporting those students home would be delayed by the concert traffic,” district spokeswoman Karen York said.

Bey and Jay really are all-powerful.