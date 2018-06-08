Beyoncé Wrote a Love Letter to the FUPA

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Today we learned that the outside of Beyoncé’s Vogue September Issue looks like this. It’s the first time that a black photographer has ever shot the cover — cheers to Beyoncé and photographer Tyler Mitchell. But there’s also another first: The accompanying article inside is almost definitely the first to ever mention a FUPA in Vogue.

Yes, you read that correctly: FUPA (pronounced “foopuh,” in case you mentally pronounced it incorrectly). The acronym that stands for Fat Upper Pubic Area (the “p” can vary depending on use) made it into the September issue of all September issues. We did it!

Well, Beyoncé did. In lieu of the traditional interview that accompanies covers, she went with an as-told-to feature written in her own words. It touches on everything from her vision for Coachella to her pregnancy difficulties and the simultaneous revelation and celebration of a glorious, never-before-referred-to Beyoncé FUPA:

To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.

Rihanna’s refreshing “You want to have a butt, then you have a gut,” declaration from last week’s British Vogue September issue reveal had me misty-eyed in the name of body acceptance, but “My little FUPA,” takes the cake. I’m not crying, you’re crying. Have a long overdue heart-to-heart with your FUPA and read the whole interview together here.