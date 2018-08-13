Birkenstock Knows Its Shoes Look Best When They’re Really Worn In

Much has been written about the rise of the ugly shoe. One of the prime beneficiaries of this trend has been Birkenstock. Suddenly, it’s not for hippies and die-hard fans anymore — they’re for everyone, especially fashion people. Some bright, shiny shoes look best when they’re brand new (cough, Supreme, cough). But Birkenstock wants to remind everyone that their shoes are coolest when they’re well-worn and loved.
That’s the ethos behind their newest campaign. “Personalities” shot by Jack Davison, shows off well-worn Birkenstocks which are not tied to any seasonal styles. Like, years-old, fully-broken-in sandals and slippers. Instead of looking kind of gross, the result is artistic and personal.
The shoes, which are worn by cool teens and filmmakers, ballerinas and Nobel laureates, are identified by their style and the year they were purchased. Sure, it may take you five years to get the same effect, but think of the artistic photo you can take of them when you do! “Personalities” will be an on-going, long-term initiative for the brand, so it’s possible you could be featured eventually. Patience is a virtue, and whatnot. See some of the campaign images exclusively on the Cut below.
From left: Romany Pajdak, first artist of The Royal Ballet in London. Photo: Jack DavisonPajdak’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Romany Pajdak, first artist of The Royal Ballet in London. Photo: Jack DavisonPajdak’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Louise Constein, teenager. Photo: Jack DavisonConstein’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Louise Constein, teenager. Photo: Jack DavisonConstein’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Luna Picoli, actress. Photo: Jack DavisonPicoli’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Luna Picoli, actress. Photo: Jack DavisonPicoli’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Sean Frank, filmmaker. Photo: Jack DavisonFrank’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Sean Frank, filmmaker. Photo: Jack DavisonFrank’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Thomas Sudhof, Nobel laureate in Physiology. Photo: Jack DavisonSudhof’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Thomas Sudhof, Nobel laureate in Physiology. Photo: Jack DavisonSudhof’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Tom Leitner, freeskier. Photo: Jack DavisonLeitner’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Tom Leitner, freeskier. Photo: Jack DavisonLeitner’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Ryan McGinley, photographer. Photo: Jack DavisonMcGinley’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison
From left: Ryan McGinley, photographer. Photo: Jack DavisonMcGinley’s Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison