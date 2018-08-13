Birkenstock Knows Its Shoes Look Best When They’re Really Worn In

Sean Frank. Photo: Jack Davison

Much has been written about the rise of the ugly shoe. One of the prime beneficiaries of this trend has been Birkenstock. Suddenly, it’s not for hippies and die-hard fans anymore — they’re for everyone, especially fashion people. Some bright, shiny shoes look best when they’re brand new (cough, Supreme, cough). But Birkenstock wants to remind everyone that their shoes are coolest when they’re well-worn and loved.

That’s the ethos behind their newest campaign. “Personalities” shot by Jack Davison, shows off well-worn Birkenstocks which are not tied to any seasonal styles. Like, years-old, fully-broken-in sandals and slippers. Instead of looking kind of gross, the result is artistic and personal.

The shoes, which are worn by cool teens and filmmakers, ballerinas and Nobel laureates, are identified by their style and the year they were purchased. Sure, it may take you five years to get the same effect, but think of the artistic photo you can take of them when you do! “Personalities” will be an on-going, long-term initiative for the brand, so it’s possible you could be featured eventually. Patience is a virtue, and whatnot. See some of the campaign images exclusively on the Cut below.

Romany Pajdak, first artist of The Royal Ballet in London. Photo: Jack Davison
Pajdak's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Louise Constein, teenager. Photo: Jack Davison
Constein's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Luna Picoli, actress. Photo: Jack Davison
Picoli's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Sean Frank, filmmaker. Photo: Jack Davison
Frank's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Thomas Sudhof, Nobel laureate in Physiology. Photo: Jack Davison
Sudhof's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Tom Leitner, freeskier. Photo: Jack Davison
Leitner's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison

Ryan McGinley, photographer. Photo: Jack Davison
McGinley's Birkenstocks. Photo: Jack Davison