What’s Going on With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce?

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly two years ago, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dropped a bombshell: the Hollywood power couple was splitting up after two years of marriage but roughly 12 years together. What followed were months of back and forth between the (former) couple in the press. There were leaks about custody battles and Pitt’s reported drinking and weed smoking; meanwhile, Pitt gave a candid interview with GQ about the split and his new passion for sculpture and R&B music.

Eventually, the acrimony between Pitt and Jolie seemed to die down a bit in the press — but only temporarily, as there have recently been a slew of new stories and court filings in this never-ending saga. Here, a look at what is happening with Brangelina’s divorce.

First, can we look back at their … uh … happier … days? Sure. The coupling of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is already Hollywood legend. The pair met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 — back when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Rumors about what may or may not have gone down between Pitt and Jolie on set ran rampant. Eventually, he and Aniston split up, and his relationship with Jolie (officially) came to light. But despite their, erm, salacious start, Pitt and Jolie proved to be the real deal. They were involved for 12 years, and had six kids and a French vineyard together.

So what went wrong? Back in September 2016, we learned that an “incident” reportedly went down on a private plane, and that the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI got involved. That “incident,” which reportedly involved Pitt and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is said to be what prompted Jolie to file for divorce. But in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Jolie made it pretty clear she didn’t want to talk on the record about what happened.

Ah, okay. But what’s happened since then? Well, a lot. Just on the personal front, Pitt is said to have allegedly sobered up in rehab following the divorce announcement. He also was either involved or just friends with MIT professor Neri Oxman for a while (their exact relationship has always been unclear, despite making countless headlines). Jolie, meanwhile, has kept up with her humanitarian work for the United Nations. But divorce-wise, the Pitt and Jolie haven’t been able to agree on custody or child-support arrangements — which means they’re still technically married.

Awkward. So, what’s the latest? As I said, Jolie and Pitt just can’t seem to come to an understanding over custody or seemingly anything else tied to their split. The kids have been living in London lately as Jolie films in the U.K., though Pitt is still based in Los Angeles. Back in June, a judge established a schedule for Pitt to spend time with the kids (other than Maddox, who at 16 the court determined was old enough to decide if he wanted to see his dad or not).

But this past week alone, there have been a ton of new stories about the couple. Here’s a list:

• TMZ cited a “source connected to Brad” in reporting that Jolie has been so “hostile” in the divorce proceedings that her allegedly fed-up attorney — celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser — is quitting.

• Then, Jolie’s spokesperson denied TMZ’s report to People, saying Wasser is not quitting “now or in the future. But an “insider” did say the divorce was “entering a new phase.”

• In Tuesday legal documents, Jolie’s attorney claimed “Pitt has paid no meaningful child support since separation.” Jolie also asked the court to order Pitt to pay her the money she is owed, CNN reports.

• But also on Tuesday, a “source” told People that Pitt has actually paid “easily millions” toward child support since the 2016 split.

• In a new statement, Jolie’s spokesperson said that the purpose of her filing was to “provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted coparents to their children.”

• And according to TMZ, Jolie wants to finalize the divorce by the end of 2018.

• Also, sources close to Pitt are saying Jolie’s filing was a “publicity stunt” and retaliation because he was about to file divorce paperwork of his own, per “Page Six.”

Eek. What’s next? Who knows! But as Lainey Gossip points out, the high level of leaks coming out from this split sure are … interesting, to say the least. We can only assume we’ll hear more from “sources” close to both camps as negotiations continue.