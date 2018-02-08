Photo: Burberry

Ahead of Riccardo Tisci’s runway debut at Burberry this September, the designer unveiled a new logo for the historic British brand, which has not changed its signage in almost 20 years.

Tisci hired fashion’s favorite graphic designer, Peter Saville, for the job. Saville is known for his work with Joy Division and New Order, and recently worked with Raf Simons to redesign the Calvin Klein logo.

Photo: Burberry

“Peter is one of our generation’s greatest design geniuses,” said Tisci in an official statement. “I’m so happy to have collaborated together to reimagine the new visual language for the house.”

According to an email correspondence between Tisci and Saville, which Tisci shared on Instagram, the new design is inspired by “a logo from 1908 and a Thomas Burberry monogram” that Tisci found in the archives. With this, Saville whipped up two new logos in a month.

It has become common practice for newly appointed designers to lay their claim with a logo redesign. Demna Gvasalia recently gave Balenciaga a similar makeover. Clearly, serifs and lowercase letters are so last season.