An Exhaustive Timeline of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s Relationship

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. Photo: Getty Images

It appears that the dating rumors are true: Model Cara Delevingne, 26, and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, 28, were caught cuddling up to one another and kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. Images of the encounter, first published by the Daily Mail, instantly prompted subsequent questions about the nature of their relationship. Are Delevingne and Paris Jackson no longer a thing? Does Benson’s “C” necklace stand for “Cara”? And what are they doing in London? Below, an exhaustive timeline of the their relationship.

May 1: This is where it all apparently begins. On a Tuesday night, paparazzi catch Delevingne and Benson leaving a Lauryn Hill concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City. One notable person who’s not present: Jackson, Delevingne’s rumored girlfriend at the time. (Delevingne and Jackson apparently became close at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and in March 2018, they made out while on a double date with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.)

May 3: Benson posts a selfie of herself and Delevingne to her Instagram Stories, which is captured by a number of her followers.

May 18: Delevingne and Benson are spotted holding hands after leaving Lucky Strike in Soho, New York City. The images that surface of them elicit countless tweets from fans who ship the relationship.

May 20: At this point, it’s become pretty clear that there’s something going on between Benson and Delevingne, but neither of them confirm the relationship. At a Saturday Night Live taping, a number of people catch the two “making out” in the audience, though no pictures exist, as phones aren’t allowed in during filming.

May 27: Delevingne gives Benson one of those romantic hugs from behind as she pays a parking meter in West Hollywood. Around this time, Australian teen magazine Girlfriend publishes an enthusiastic story proclaiming that the pair are “officially dating and WHAT.”

July 27: More than two months go by without the pair appearing in public together. Trouble in paradise? Maybe. But by the end of July, they’re seen with Canadian dancer Tati McQuay at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

August 7: Per the Daily Mail, Delevingne and Benson enjoy a “low-key outing,” including a trip to the spa and an iced beverage run in West Hollywood.

August 14: At last, we have arrived, with what the Daily Mail describes as a “passionate kiss” at Heathrow airport. While Delevingne’s hair is truly unfortunate, the pictures that surface are undeniably cute: The model has her arm wrapped around Benson, who’s wearing a necklace with a “C” pendant, which the Daily Mail attributes to her love for Delevingne.

While it’s unclear whether the pair is in an exclusive relationship, it certainly seems like they’re happily dating. Plus, they’re in London together — what’re they doing there?

And if one thing’s for sure, Delevingne does love partaking in lots of PDA with whomever she’s seeing. How Jackson feels about this relationship, though, has yet to be determined.