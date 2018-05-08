Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B hung out with the Kardashians recently, and thankfully, she posted about it on Instagram. In a snap with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, she wrote “Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!”

She also said she was going to sell one of Kris Jenner’s napkin on eBay. It would probably fetch a few hundred dollars in the bidding process, in all honesty. Kris Jenner posted the same selfie to the feed, calling the hang out with Cardi B “late night shenanigans.”

Based off of videos posted to Kim’s Instagram story, Kim showed Cardi her favorite face filters, and gave Cardi a tour of her house that she shares with Kanye West, calling one of her hallways a “mausoleum.” They also hung out in Kim Kardashian’s very large closet, which definitely would make me feel like I was in the “rich people club.”