Cardi B. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B took some time off in her final months of pregnancy, and after the birth of her baby girl Kulture, she announced that she wouldn’t be touring with Bruno Mars to spend more time with her daughter. She scheduled a few festival lineups, but otherwise kept her touring schedule light, so that she could have time to recover from labor.

Now it seems that she will be performing for audiences sooner, rather than later. On her Instagram, Cardi B shared a screenshot of a tweet from MTV, which announced that she will be opening the MTV VMAs on August 20. MTV confirmed the news to People. This is her first performance in several months.

See you there ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

It’s time to get excited about Cardi B’s performance, and her red carpet fashion.