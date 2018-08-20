Melania Trump. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, less than a week after her husband called his former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” on Twitter, First Lady Melania Trump spoke out against the “destructive and harmful” use of social media at a cyberbullying summit in Rockville, Maryland.

The speech was part of her Be Best initiative that’s focused on tackling healthy social-media use, as well as “well-being” and, uh, opioid abuse.

“Let’s face it: Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits,” the First Lady said on Tuesday.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“In today’s global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives,” she added. “It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly. This is why Be Best chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner in an online setting.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

She concluded that the initiative’s goal was to “pave a smooth way forward for our children, our next generation.”

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

This is not the first time the First Lady has spoken out against cyberbullying. Back in February, at a luncheon for governors’ spouses, she said adults should encourage “positive habits on social media.”

Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

“As I have said before, it is important that as adults we take the lead and responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they’re facing today,” she said. “This means encouraging positive habits on social media and technology, even limiting time online and understanding the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

She also said, “I am asking you all to join me today and commit to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect in our children.”

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

Back in March, she acknowledged that her decision to tackle the issue of cyberbullying, while her husband continue to insult his various opponents online, had raised some eyebrows.

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

“I’m well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic,” she said at a tech summit on cyberbullying. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue.”

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

While Melania Trump addressed the summit on Monday, the president was busy on Twitter, attacking both former CIA chief John Brennan and Justice Department official Brian Ohr.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions “Justice” Department? A total joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Be best, everyone.