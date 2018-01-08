A Child Reportedly Died ‘Soon After’ Being Released From ICE Custody

Photo: Eric Gay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Reports that a child died shortly after being released from an ICE detention facility in Dilley, Texas, circulated on Twitter Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, ICE released a statement denying that a child had died while being detained by the agency.

Reports that a child died in ICE custody at Dilley are false. — ICE (@ICEgov) August 1, 2018

Mana Yegani, an immigration lawyer who initially tweeted about the child’s death, later clarified her statement, saying that “the child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children.”

Later on Wednesday, the American Immigration Lawyers Association released an official statement of their own. “AILA has learned that a toddler died soon after release from the Dilley South Texas Family Residential Center,” it read, according to the Washington Post. “We do not have information on the cause of death or information that confirms a connection between medical treatment at [the detention center] and this death.”

In a statement to San Antonio Express News, ICE stated that they were unable to investigate the claim with the information provided. “The updated accusation leaves little to no info that allows us to research. …We are looking into the report of the death after custody, but without any specifics about who this was we are unable to provide anything further at this time.”

At this time, there are no verified reports about the child’s identity or if the child died as a result of their detention. The news comes after reports that children were beaten, starved, and abused inside detention facilities after being separated from parents and family members. Some children have yet to be reunited with their families, after the Trump administration failed to meet the reunification deadline last week.