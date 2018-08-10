Chloë Grace Moretz. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Last November, just a week after the New York Times published five women’s stories about Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct, the comedian was set to debut the new film he directed, I Love You, Daddy, in which C.K. plays a TV writer whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) is seduced by an old, powerful film director (John Malkovich). After the Times report, however, C.K. canceled the premiere, and the film’s distributor, The Orchard, announced it would not move forward with the release.

The Orchard reportedly sold the film’s rights back to C.K. shortly after, but there has been no word on whether the film will ever be released. Which is fine with one of its stars. In an interview with the Times, Moretz said she doesn’t think I Love You, Daddy should be released, and that it should “just kind of go away, honestly.”

“I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now,” she explained. “Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear. But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”

While his film may not see the light of day, some people seem to be softening the ground for a potential C.K. return. In an interview with Variety last week, FX CEO John Landgraf said, “I love Louie and I love his work and I miss him, and I miss it. I hope from just a fan basis that we haven’t seen the last of Louie.”

He added, “Some of it is about what Louie decides to do, and some of it is about where we go as a society and when, if ever, we’ll be ready to have second chances or forgiveness — and who gets to be forgiven. Not my decision.”