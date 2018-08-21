30 More Things Chris Pine Looks Like in This Photo

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis. Photo: XPOS/BACKGRID

The last time we saw Chris Pine, he was wearing a truly memorable all-peach outfit paired with white leather espadrilles and a pinky ring at Comic Con. He’s since reemerged on a yacht in the Mediterranean, dressed in a caftan, straw hat, and what appears to be those same espadrilles.

“I feel a great disturbance in the Chris rankings,” writer Joanna Robinson tweeted, upon seeing this potent image. “Pine ascendent [sic].”

In light of this, we once again offer our services in determining 30 things Chris Pine looks like in this photo:

• The sound of someone earnestly using the word “yoni.”

• The essence of both Mamma Mia movies.

• Your father’s fourth wife.

• A guest star on Grace and Frankie with a two-episode arc as Frankie’s nemesis.

• A living room where the only furniture available is various imported beanbags.

• A retired art teacher from Santa Fe.

• The newest member of your poly pod.

• What it feels like to listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours over and over during a manic episode.

• “I really just need to sage my apartment right now.”

• Someone who just “crushed” an acai bowl.

• Someone who just corrected your pronunciation of the word “acai.”

• A weed-lube enthusiast.

• Moon Juice’s most loyal customer.

• A fresh caprese salad, enjoyed al fresco under some string lights.

• A Taurus, Aquarius rising.

• A Pier 1 vision board.

• An offshore bank account.

• Aunt Susan who is “loving life” after her divorce from Craig.

• The smell of incense, body oil, and Icy Hot.

• Adrian, your plastic surgeon, when your run into him unexpectedly on Capri.

• A man fresh out of his Cialis tub.

• The song “Africa” by Toto.

•The Grand Master of the Orgy Dome.

• A guy who can put his foot behind his head.

• The phrase, “I love your energy.”

• A Beni ourain rug in a crisp, mid-century Scandinavian apartment.

• An extra in The Birdcage.

• Someone who finds underwear “constricting.”

• The person constantly interrupting the dinner party to yell cin cin!

• 76-year-old Chris Pine.