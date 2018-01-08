Conservatives Are Now Drinking From Plastic Straws to Own the Libs

Photo: Michael Heim/Getty Images/EyeEm

From smashing their Keurigs in solidarity with Sean Hannity to lying in dumpsters to wearing diapers, conservatives have been working overtime in their never-ending quest to own the libs. Their newest activity meant to trigger snowflakes? Drinking out of plastic straws.

This comes after companies and cities across America have started banning plastic straws in the name of environmental conservation. Conservatives, as evidenced by this Daily Caller post titled “NO JOKE: DRINKING STRAWS COULD LAND YOU IN PRISON,” see this as an overreach of Big Government. (And/or they really have a passion for destroying marine life.) So they’ve retaliated, in a fiery protest that involves … posting pictures of themselves enjoying cooling refreshments by taking little sips out of plastic straws.

Hey, GOVERNMENT, you can't take my AR-15, so what makes you think you can take my plastic straw? I don't need your permission, you are subordinate to me, and that's the world you're stuck living in. pic.twitter.com/no2f5iXmHe — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 28, 2018

Come and take them. pic.twitter.com/HA4ejTJWYR — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 29, 2018

Currently thinking 🤔 about which bikini 👙 goes with a straw to trigger the left ✔️😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IyX6EEeLkG — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) August 1, 2018

Owning the libs with an extra THICC straw pic.twitter.com/ucXDyIzZZg — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) July 28, 2018

I may not agree with what they have to say, but I support their right to look like complete friggin’ idiots while doing it.