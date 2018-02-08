Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Demi Lovato will reportedly soon leave the Los Angeles hospital where she has been hospitalized since suffering “complications” — including extreme nausea and a high fever — from a reported drug overdose last week, TMZ reports.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday morning after a suspected overdose. A source told People later that day that Lovato is “okay and stable,” and a representative for Lovato confirmed in a statement that the singer was awake and alert.

E! News reported late last week that Lovato is planning on entering rehab after being released from the hospital where she has been receiving treatment since the overdose. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Lovato has “stabilized” after experiencing complications from the overdose. The gossip outlet also said that people close to her are hoping Lovato will enter a live-in rehab facility after she is released from the hospital later this week.

Here, everything we know about Lovato’s suspected overdose. We will continually update this post as new information becomes available.

Lovato reportedly overdosed at her Hollywood Hills home.

The Los Angeles Police Department told People in a statement that they responded to a medical emergency at Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday just before noon. They would not confirm the identity of the patient, but a representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department said they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.” TMZ reports that Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

Her friends revived her with Narcan, an emergency drug that can reverse narcotics overdoses.

Law-enforcement sources initially told TMZ that Lovato overdosed on heroin, though a source close to Lovato later stated that was not the case. The singer has been open about struggling with cocaine and Oxycontin abuse in the past, and was reportedly treated at the scene with Narcan, which is an emergency medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Her “friends” reportedly administered the medication themselves to revive her.

She was reportedly on a “binger” with friends the night before — and they had “Narcan on hand” just in case.

A source told People on Wednesday that those close to Lovato had a “strong suspicion” something like this may end up happening. On Monday night, she was reportedly partying with friends at a birthday party in West Hollywood.

The insider said, “She and her ‘friends’ were on a binger the entire night. They keep Narcan on hand for such situations — they were prepared for this. The people she has been hanging around lately aren’t her real friends — they don’t have her best interests at heart. She’s pushed her true friends away.”

She had been suffering “complications” since entering the hospital.

TMZ reports Lovato’s overdose was so “severe” that her life was in jeopardy. The singer reportedly suffered “complications” from the overdose, including a high fever and nausea. However, doctors reportedly expect her to make a full recovery.

Those closest to Lovato had been trying to keep her away from drugs.

People reports that Lovato “had to find creative and sneaky ways to get drugs” as her team and the people closest with her “really try to keep a close watch on her.”

Lovato has been open about her battle with addiction.

Lovato has spoken extensively about her struggles with substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders. She previously underwent treatment in 2011 but relapsed after leaving the treatment facility. Lovato then entered a sober-living facility for a year. The singer celebrated five years of sobriety last March.

However, in June, she released a new single, “Sober,” in which she announced that she relapsed following six years of sobriety. She sings in the ballad, “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.”

She had reportedly been struggling in recent months.

According to People, Lovato had been going through a difficult time for a while. A “close source” told the magazine, “Things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place.”

Lovato is reportedly heading back to rehab.

On Wednesday, a source told E! News, “This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive. She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

She has received an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends.

Many of Lovato’s celebrity friends have spoken out in support of the singer since news of her suspected overdose broke. Her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas took to social media to share his support:

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

A number of other celebrities have posted messages about Lovato on social media as well:

Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. 🙏 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

Wishing @ddlovato nothing but love and support! Much love from all over the world. Stay strong! pic.twitter.com/avXF5YILck — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) July 25, 2018

Sending love, prayers, and strength to @ddlovato and her family. She’s a light and inspiration to many, and we are all wishing her a full recovery. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 25, 2018

This post has been updated throughout.