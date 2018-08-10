The 6 Best Perfumes for Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs. Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images/DeAgostini

According to some wonderful researchers over at Oregon State University, dinosaurs preferred floral scents. Entomologist George Poinar Jr. led a study that found that ancient flowers smelled pretty good — nice enough, they suggest, to attract dinosaurs.

“Floral essences from these early flowers could … have attracted these giant reptiles,” Poinar said to the New York Post. His study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology, looked at flowers that had been trapped in amber, some of which are now extinct. They determined that the same compounds found in fragrances today were also apparent in the late Cretaceous Period. Essentially, what smells good to us now also could have smelled good to a dinosaur.

Which raises an important question: What’s the best perfume for each kind of dinosaur? Read on for the Cut’s recommendations.

For a Velociraptor

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $165, Nordstrom Mojave Ghost by Byredo Velociraptors lived out in the Gobi Desert, which is close to the Mojave Desert spiritually if not geographically (though maybe they were closer back in the late Cretaceous Period.) This fragrance’s blend of magnolia, violet, and crisp amber would surely attract any discerning apex predator. $165 at Nordstrom Buy

For a Pterodactyl

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $112, Ulta Gucci Bloom Acqua di Fiori by Gucci Technically, Pterodactyls are not dinosaurs. But Pterodactyl-like dragons played an important role in Alessandro Michele’s trippy fall 2018 Gucci runway show. So it’s only fitting that the flying creatures would be attracted to the floral Gucci Bloom, the first scent from Michele for the house of Gucci. The new version blends green notes with tuberose, jasmine, and Rangoon creeper (which, although it sounds like a fellow dinosaur, is actually a type of flower). $112 at Ulta Buy

For a Tyrannosaurus Rex

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $104, Macys Daisy by Marc Jacobs The T-Rex is an attention seeker and the most popular species of the dinosaur world (at least today). As such, it would love a classic scent like Daisy by Marc Jacobs — the quintessential and most well-known floral perfume. $104 at Macys Buy

For a Stegosaurus

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $165, Nordstrom La Tulipe by Byredo The Stegosaurus is a cutie. Look at that spinal accessory! This gentle, giant herbivore would have chosen a sweet floral perfume in a pretty bottle. Fragrances don’t get much more precious than La Tulipe, which combines tulips with blond woods and vetiver. $165 at Nordstrom Buy

For a Brontosaurus

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $100, Sephora Rrose by Ellis Brooklyn Another herbivore, Brontosauruses would probably go for a natural, socially conscious fragrance. Ellis Brooklyn, one of Sephora’s clean brands, makes fragrances that are phthalate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. Despite its name, this one smells like peonies. $100 at Sephora Buy

For a Triceratops

Photo: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Retailer $80, Nordstrom Santal 33 by Le Labo Triceratops are the basic bitches of dinosaurs. Look at them — they’re everywhere. A fittingly ubiquitous fragrance is Santal 33 by Le Labo. It’s meant to evoke the American West, which is (generally) where the Triceratops is from, too. While it is woody, it also contains violet and iris. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

