Meet Dior’s New Lip Stain

There are so many ways to play around with lip color these days. Want something dramatic? Reach for one of Pat McGrath’s new MatteTrance shades. Something light and fun? Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb is for you. Something minimalist and low-maintenance? Go for Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment. Want something that feels new? Let me introduce you to Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge lipstick.

The Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge (yes, two Rouges) line is stepping up to fill a new place on your bathroom shelf. It’s a lipstick that becomes a stain over time. Described as a “weightless, colored film” on the lips, the semi-matte finish might be exactly what you’re looking for if you want good color coverage without your lips feeling too heavy or dry. “The formula acts as an overprint, like an ink tattooing the lips,” says Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior.

There are 26 semi-matte Ultra Rouge lipsticks, in shades like soft nude Ultra Tender, orange-toned Ultra Trouble, and your upstairs neighbors’ favorite, bright pink Ultra Loud. There are also 12 Rouge Dior Ink Liners which are liquid lip liners that can be used alone or under lipstick. And if you feel like your lips are getting all of the attention here, there are also two new nail polish shades rounding out the Dior Rouge Ultra Rouge universe.

Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge in 999 Ultra Dior

