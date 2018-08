On Wednesday, former Fox News host and alleged peen pic purveyor Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a picture on Instagram of herself and her boyfriend, First Boy Donald Trump Jr., with the caption “Making America Great Again! 🇺🇸#maga #kag #americafirst.”

Just a nice, natural picture of a couple of fishing enthusiasts whose skin suits are completely smooth, uniformly colored, and slightly blurry. Do you think they used any filters?