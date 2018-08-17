Elon Musk. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Elon Musk — a “beta male” “caveman” billionaire who “took steroids and got hair plugs to convince himself he was an alpha,” as described by Azealia Banks — has had an “excruciating” year, he said (despite his new relationship with Grimes, the synth-pop queen turned human Tesla advertisement). In a New York Times interview, Musk allegedly choked up several times, saying, “from a personal pain standpoint, the worst is yet to come.”

Like most famous people suffering existential crises do, Musk took to Twitter, tweeting that he is considering converting his company from public to private.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Hmm, that number looks familiar. What could be the inspiration behind Musk’s rash tweet, which launched an S.E.C. investigation for manipulation of the market? He told the Times that he wanted to offer a 20 percent premium on what the stock had recently been trading, which would come out to $419. But Musk decided to round up to $420, because “karma.”

“It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419,” he said in the interview. “But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed.”

We’ll take Musk for his word that he was not “on weed.” But it looks like he could use some to get through this truly painful year.