Every Time Sacha Baron Cohen Says ‘My Wife’ in His Show

In the first episode of his new Showtime series Who Is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen says “my wife” once.
In the second episode, Sacha Baron Cohen says “my wife” once.
In the third episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “a wife” once.
In the fourth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “my partner” once.
In the fifth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife.”
In the sixth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “my female partner” once. (In the interest of transparency, let the record show that he also says “a housewife” and “the beautiful wife.”)
In the seventh and final episode, Sacha Baron Cohen says “my wife” twice. (He also says “my partner” and “my ex-wife.”)
This has been a Who Is America? investigation.