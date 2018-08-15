For Some Unknown Reason, Trump Thinks Dogs Are Constantly Getting Fired

Donald Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

At 7:31 on Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted that former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman is a “crazed, crying lowlife” and called her “that dog.”

Critics were quick to note that calling one of the few black women to have ever served in his administration a “crazed, crying lowlife” and “that dog” was a racist, sexist attack, especially coming after a series of vicious and pointed attacks on black people who have criticized him in recent days. This also is not the first, second, or even tenth time the President of the United States has referred to one of his opponents as a dog; a scroll through his extensive and toxic list of dog tweets shows that Trump clearly means “dog” as a vicious insult, one that he deploys against enemies he particularly wants to malign.

What’s less clear is why he thinks calling someone a dog — typically a beloved, domesticated fur sweetie — is such a bad thing. However, the overwhelming evidence shows that Trump has a very specific and unconventional concept of what a dog is: namely, something that is capable of being gainfully employed, and also constantly getting fired.

Trump’s Tuesday tweet, the most recent example of this trend, referenced Omarosa’s firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly — a firing which took place in the Situation Room, and which Omarosa still managed to record.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

In March 2016, he also called TV host David Gregory a dog after he was fired from his job as the moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press:

.@DavidGregory got thrown off of TV by NBC, fired like a dog! Now he is on @CNN being nasty to me. Not nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2016

He called vocal Trump critic Erick Erickson a dog after Erickson was fired from the conservative outlet RedState:

.@EWErickson got fired like a dog from RedState

and now he is the one leading opposition against me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

He said his former adviser Steve Bannon had been “dumped like a dog” after his firing from the White House:

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

In February 2016, he accused Ted Cruz of firing his “very capable director of communication” like, you guessed it, a dog:

Wow was Ted Cruz disloyal to his very capable director of communication. He used him as a scape goat-fired like a dog! Ted panicked. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2016

He also used the same insult against Glenn Beck:

.@GlennBeck got fired like a dog by #Fox. The Blaze is failing and he wanted to have me on his show. I said no - because he is irrelevant. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2015

“Sleepy eyes” Chuck Todd:

I hear that sleepy eyes @chucktodd will be fired like a dog from ratings starved Meet The Press? I can't imagine what is taking so long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

George Will:

.@georgewillf is perhaps the most boring political pundit on television. Got thrown off ABC like a dog. At Mar-a-Lago he was a total bust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2015

Bill Maher:

Does anyone remember this @BillMaher clip when he got fired from ABC- in fact, fired like a dog! http://t.co/Xekz6GTm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2013

And Reverend Jeremiah Wright:

Obama called Reverend Wright his friend, counselor & great leader--then dumped him like a dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2012

So while most people may associate dogs with fire hydrants and barking and unconditional love, the president seems to associate them with getting fired in disgrace from your media job. But that’s not the only time he deploys the insult.

In 2016, for instance, after GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney cautioned that Trump’s election could legitimize racism, the former steak salesman responded by saying that Romney had “choked like a dog” in losing the previous presidential election, indicating that he may think dogs are also capable of making failed bids for office.

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

He’s called people dogs other times, too. Like when they cheat:

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

When they “wrongfully comment” on him:

"@laurasgoldman: .@realDonaldTrump why is it necessary to comment on .@ariannahuff looks? Because she is a dog who wrongfully comments on me — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2015

When they “hit” him even after he makes a “big donation” to their charity”

Watched @davidaxelrod on @oreillyfactor and the dog hit me even after I made a big contribution to his charity. I never went bankrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2015

When they’re “begging for money”:

.@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog. Why doesn't he say that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

And when they’re Mac Miller and they need a “big boy lesson”:

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

If there weren’t photographic evidence to the contrary (which, let’s be honest, could be Photoshopped) one might be forgiven for thinking the president has never seen a dog in his life. Or maybe he’s only ever seen those Cassius Marcellus Coolidge paintings of dogs playing poker, and assumed all dogs anthropomorphized, unsavory miscreants.

In fact, the only dog he hasn’t been actively negative about is actor Gary Busey’s mechanical dog on his season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2013.

What did you think of @THEGaryBusey's mechanical dog idea? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2013

Mechanical dog is going to be trending tonight. #MechanicalDog #CelebApprentice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2013

And actually, that mechanical dog got Busey fired, so never mind, I get it now.