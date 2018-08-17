Fancy Goes Brick-and-Mortar, Mobiles for Grown-ups, and a New Gymnastics Studio

F i r s t L o o k

In early October, small-batch menswear brand Descendant of Thieves will open in Greenwich Village (203 Bleecker St.).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors/Jason Lee

1. Wall of cabinets: Each month, for a fee, the store’s “members” will receive a hand-curated assortment of clothing that will be delivered to their private storage locker.

2. Made in New York: Clothing manufactured in the Garment District, like speckled wool trousers ($275) and a firefly-print button-up ($295).

3. New releases: Every Friday at noon, brand-new drops like reversible, floral-printed shorts ($115) will debut on the site and in the store, where they’ll be displayed on a large wooden table.

4. Seasonal product: For summer, bright-orange wide-cropped pants ($179), a tropical button-up ($95), and “beach to bar” swim shorts ($89).