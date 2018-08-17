Fancy Goes Brick-and-Mortar, Mobiles for Grown-ups, and a New Gymnastics Studio

First Look
In early October, small-batch menswear brand Descendant of Thieves will open in Greenwich Village (203 Bleecker St.).
1. Wall of cabinets: Each month, for a fee, the store’s “members” will receive a hand-curated assortment of clothing that will be delivered to their private storage locker.
2. Made in New York: Clothing manufactured in the Garment District, like speckled wool trousers ($275) and a firefly-print button-up ($295).
3. New releases: Every Friday at noon, brand-new drops like reversible, floral-printed shorts ($115) will debut on the site and in the store, where they’ll be displayed on a large wooden table.
4. Seasonal product: For summer, bright-orange wide-cropped pants ($179), a tropical button-up ($95), and “beach to bar” swim shorts ($89).
2x2: Mobiles for Grown-ups
For the living room, not the nursery.
Hanging
Colorful: Laura Chautin custom hanging mobile, $300 at laura-chautin.com.
Subdued: Futura Natura mobile, $100 at abchome.com.
Standing
Colorful: Volta desktop mobile, $160 at store.moma.org.
Subdued: Ekko Workshop desktop mobile, $80 at hangingmobilegallery.com.
IRL
Joseph Einhorn, CEO of the Jack Dorsey–backed, highly curated online marketplace Fancy, opened his first permanent shop (57 Bond St.).
“We have a quarter of a million items on Fancy. That’s everything from Japanese-made speakers ($4,500) to a safe that resembles a sneaker box ($230) to hand-painted grenades ($950). The store is going to be an experience — for Fashion Week, we’ll have an exhibit by this dope artist Emanuele D’Angelo who photographs people like Bella Hadid. But it’ll also be a chance for everyone to see items from the site. Recently, Patrick Schwarzenegger posted on Instagram about one of our tables ($15,000) made by an illusionist named Christopher Duffy.”
Ask a Shop Clerk
Former pro gymnast Paul Ruggeri opened an eponymous studio (356 Broadway).
How’d you end up in New York?
When I was 22, I moved into the Olympic Training Center to train. I went through an M.B.A. program there, where I decided that I’d like to open a gym. Now, here I am. I’ve been surprised by how many adults have come in. It’s noncompetitive: They play around, and I’ll help them into a handspring if they want. For the kids’ classes, I got a full bouncy castle. City kids don’t have enough access to bouncy castles.
Urban Export
On August 10, Mackenzie Yeates opened a New York outpost of Kotn, her Toronto-based super-soft-basics shop (112 Mercer St.).
“At our store in Toronto, it was a family affair: My dad installed our changing rooms himself. Our New York shop is going to feel Canadian in that it’s multicultural, which is Canada’s most-defining quality. All our T-shirts ($28) are made of Egyptian cotton. There is also a large Egyptian community in Toronto, and after my first trip there, I was inspired to bring some cultural elements back into the store: a cane cash wrap, some iron hieroglyphics. Plus some Egyptian homeware products, like alabaster candleholders. To us, that feels a lot more Canadian than lumberjacks and beavers.”
Top Five
Interior designer Francesca Messina has opened Dyphor, a marketplace of affordable Asian and African décor (146 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg).
“I love Moroccan rugs, but they’re everywhere. These (from $350), which we designed, are made in India and have a peach, turquoise, and rust color palette.”
“I designed this mid-century-inspired chair myself ($1,295). It’s teak, with a soft peach leather sling. I almost didn’t want to put it out in the store.”
“We do this enormous five-by-three-foot floor pillow ($400) that has a Moroccan rug on one side. They fly out the door.”
“These smaller pillows ($400) are made with fabrics from Indonesia and Africa, plus hand-painted silk swatches.”
“I thought these swings ($350) might be too L.A. for Williamsburg, but I was wrong: People here love them. They’re very, very ‘upscale boho.’ ”
