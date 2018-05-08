T o p F i v e

Masaomi Kashihara has opened Ambassador, a Tribeca store stocked exclusively with Japanese brands (49 Warren St.).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

“This plate is by Tossdice. It’s made of glass and shaped to look like a fish. It’s also very affordable: The small version is only $18.”

“The brand Aloha Rug worked with a Japanese artist named Taxy to make these shirts ($177), which are painted with artists like Biggie and Beyoncé.”

“Asahi has been making slippers for Japanese schoolchildren since the late 1800s. Now it makes sneakers — like this white low-top pair ($225).”

“Juge makes fashion jewelry out of 18-karat gold and silver.

This pair of earrings ($200) is called Stardust — they’re long and dangly, with a pearl on one side.”

“Blanc Nature is our newest brand. It makes clothing — like this pleated blouse ($470) — that seems to work for women in their 30s as well as their 60s.”