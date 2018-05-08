Cluster
This summer, minimalist-cool lingerie brands Lunya and Lively joined Nolita’s underwear nexus.
1. Lively, 224 Mulberry St.: A V-neck bodysuit in burgundy ($45); ribbed bralettes in colors like burnt orange and toasted almond ($35).
2. Lunya, 255 Elizabeth St.: Racerback bralettes with Japanese-made elastic straps ($50); bright-blue full-coverage briefs ($45).
3. Bradelis NY, 211 Elizabeth St.: High-waisted lace boy-shorts in khaki ($29); a primrose-pattern thong ($40).
4. Only Hearts, 230 Mott St.: String-bikini panties made of recycled lace ($48); nylon hipsters with a heart cutout in the back ($48).
2x2: Glass Misters
Plant hydrators for the copper-averse.
Ribbed
Clear: Honeycomb Plant Mister, $18 at anthropologie.com.
Colorful: Boller Plant Mister, $11 at amazon.com.
Smooth
Clear: Dry Martini Mister, $40 at store.moma.org.
Colorful: Pink Glass Plant Mister, $13 at elizabethsembellishments.com.
Urban Export
In late July, beloved multi-brand Korean concept store Aland opened its first location outside Asia (92 N. 6th St., Williamsburg).
Thirteen years after they launched Aland in Korea, sisters Kinam and Eun Jung Jung decided to open the store’s first U.S. outpost in a former record shop in Brooklyn. Its 10,000 square feet are stocked with goods made by cultish Korean designers: clothing (polos, $88, from Mimicawe), accessories (yellow bags by Belle Beau, $53), and, of course, beauty — from pimple patches ($4) to something called a “Facial Peeling Swab Kit” ($6).
She Said, She Said
In mid-July, direct-to-consumer shoe brand Margaux opened in the Village (387 Bleecker St.).
Alexa Buckley, co-owner: Brookfield Properties bought up stores on Bleecker with the idea of restoring its charm. We wanted to be part of it.
Sarah Pierson, co-owner: Inside, we have a color wheel made of our ballet flats ($195). And shelves of books picked by cool New York–y women like Angelica Hicks.
Ask a Shop Clerk
Goodwill’s regional CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge on Goodwill Curated, the nonprofit’s first stylist-arranged outpost (217 W. 79th St.).
How does this differ from a regular Goodwill?
Our main demographic is women 45 years and above. We wanted to bring in some younger shoppers, so we asked F.I.T. students to reimagine Goodwill. They worked in teams for a semester, and the winning concept was that stylists would arrange the store’s donations into cohesive “looks.” We revamped the space with new fixtures and paint. We also sent stylists to other Goodwill locations to find treasures. So far, it’s going well. On the first night, I saw this young blogger buy, like, five $5 wicker bags.
Top Five
Masaomi Kashihara has opened Ambassador, a Tribeca store stocked exclusively with Japanese brands (49 Warren St.).
“This plate is by Tossdice. It’s made of glass and shaped to look like a fish. It’s also very affordable: The small version is only $18.”
“The brand Aloha Rug worked with a Japanese artist named Taxy to make these shirts ($177), which are painted with artists like Biggie and Beyoncé.”
“Asahi has been making slippers for Japanese schoolchildren since the late 1800s. Now it makes sneakers — like this white low-top pair ($225).”
“Juge makes fashion jewelry out of 18-karat gold and silver.
This pair of earrings ($200) is called Stardust — they’re long and dangly, with a pearl on one side.”
“Blanc Nature is our newest brand. It makes clothing — like this pleated blouse ($470) — that seems to work for women in their 30s as well as their 60s.”
