Hacker Leaks Fake Nudes of Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse (left), Lili Reinhart. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

On Wednesday, Riverdale fans found nude photos released on Lili Reinhart’s social media accounts, just two days after the Twitter account of her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse was compromised.

Lili’s hacker tweeted out nude images from a 2012 pornographic video, claiming they were of the actress. He wrote, “Shouldn’t have talked shit about us, here’s to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud.” Both the photos and the tweet were deleted shortly after.

The hack comes two days after someone hacked Sprouse’s Twitter account, making claims about his sexual behavior while working as a Disney actor. At the time, Lili came to his defense:

Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 14, 2018

The actors are reportedly dealing with the situation.