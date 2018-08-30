Prince Harry Had a Halle Berry Poster in His Boarding School Dorm Room

Halle Berry. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halle Berry has graced the cover of magazines, starred in movies, and appeared on posters. One of those posters made its way into a young Prince Harry’s boarding school dorm room at the prestigious Eton College.

A photo circulating on the internet of Prince Harry as a teen in his dorm room reveals, in amongst the typical decorations of a tapestry, a CD player, and a photo of his mother, several posters of scantily clad women.

One of those women was Halle, and it did not escape her notice. “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” Halle tweeted, tagging Missy Elliot in the reference to her lyrics the “don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”

It’s safe to assume that Prince Harry’s current home with wife Meghan Markle is bare of such posters. Though maybe they have a Hamilton poster?