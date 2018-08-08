Henry Golding Styled His Mom’s Hair For The Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, Henry Golding helped his mother, Margaret Likan Golding, prep for the red carpet. Captured by Golding’s wife Liv Lo, on her Instagram story, Golding used a round brush and blow dryer on his mom’s hair.

Golding plays the lead in Crazy Rich Asians, which will be released in theaters on August 15. He is also slated to star in two other upcoming films – a quick career change from his former job as a travel host on the Discovery Channel. His mother is from the Iban tribe in Malaysia, and recently Golding completed bejalai, Iban rite of manhood, right before he married Lo.

Everyone looked amazing on the premiere’s red carpet on Tuesday, but I doubt there was any sweeter preparation for the event than Golding helping his mom get ready for the red carpet.