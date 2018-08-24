Bobbi Brown, Rukmini Callimachi, and Dee Poku-Spalding Reveal How They Get It Done

Watch three accomplished women bring the Cut’s How I Get It Done series to life by sharing what makes them successful — featuring Bobbi Brown, founder of the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Beauty Evolution empire; Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times foreign correspondent and Caliphate podcast host; and Dee Poku-Spalding, founder of the WIE Women Inspiration & Enterprise network.

Watch Now

HIGID: Bobbi Brown, Rukmini Callimachi and Dee Poku-Spalding
