Bobbi Brown, Rukmini Callimachi, and Dee Poku-Spalding Reveal How They Get It Done
Watch three accomplished women bring the Cut’s How I Get It Done series to life by sharing what makes them successful — featuring Bobbi Brown, founder of the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Beauty Evolution empire; Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times foreign correspondent and Caliphate podcast host; and Dee Poku-Spalding, founder of the WIE Women Inspiration & Enterprise network.
Watch Now
