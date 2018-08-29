The Most Important Thing to Pack for Labor Day
Labor Day is upon us and with it comes one last chance to soak up the last of the summer sun. But if a beach, lake, or paddle pool awaits you this weekend, don’t forget the sunscreen.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 9,500 Americans diagnosed every day. Though much depends on skin type, too much exposure to harmful UV rays puts people of all skin types at risk of skin cancer. Here’s the truth about tanning and cumulative exposure to the sun.
