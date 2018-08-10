How This Fashion Publicist Keeps Her Skin So Good

Photo: Clara Jeon

“Water, water, water!” Clara Jeon, co-founder of Chapter 2 Agency, tells me when I ask her about what she does to keep her skin so good. “I must go through 4–5 liters of water a day — actually, probably more. It’s become a running joke in my office.”

Jeon balances out all that hydration with a routine that’s inspired, at least in part, by her mother. “I think when you have a Korean mother who has a mini-fridge in her bathroom to keep her serums and face masks cold,” she says, “you come out of the birth canal with a skin-care routine.”

But she also believes in keeping it simple. Just because your mom has a ten-step routine doesn’t mean you can’t have a five-step one. Read on for her favorite products.

$16, Amazon Burt’s Bees Orange Essence Facial Cleanser $16 (was $24, now 33% off) “I like this because it doesn’t lather. It almost feels like a balm that you put on your face and then wash off. And I don’t feel dry after!” $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

$83, Amazon Sisley Ecological Compound Day & Night $83 (was $89, now 7% off) “I believe in splurging on moisturizer because you really use it day in and day out and it’s really important for your routine. I use this Sisley Ecological lotion. I’ve been using this for years, I use it every single day without fail. It’s super light and it has a little bit of a funky smell, but I don’t mind. It keeps you moisturized, and I have sensitive skin and it doesn’t irritate my skin at all.” $83 at Amazon Buy $83 at Amazon Buy

$14, Amazon Atomy Beige Sunscreen SPF50+ “I actually got recommended this by my mom. I keep things pared down because I’m usually on a pretty brutal work-and-travel schedule. But one thing I learned from her is always wear sunscreen. This one is a lot thicker than a lot of popular SPFs on the market right now, because it’s almost like a makeup primer. And once it’s on, it stays on. Even my dad wears it when he golfs!” $14 at Amazon Buy $14 at Amazon Buy

$40, Amazon Whamisa Organic Flowers Eye Essence “This is from a Korean brand called Whamisa and I love it because it’s almost like an eye serum. It’s liquid and so light and you can just put a little dot under each eye. I’ve been using it all spring and summer.” $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Amazon Buy

$18, Amazon OXY Acne Medication Maximum Action Spot Treatment “If I get a pimple, I’ll put a dot of this on it and go to sleep, and usually by morning it’s drastically smaller. If I do it for two days, it’s usually gone.” $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

