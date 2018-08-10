A Sophisticated Way to Wear a Fanny Pack

Maybe the craziest thing about the fanny pack trend is how widespread it’s become: Whether you’re a fashion girl, a streetwear obsessive, a Chanel-wearing celebrity, or a Brooklyn mom, there’s a bum bag out there for you.
But how do you style your fanny pack without looking too trendy? Take a cue from our model and pick pieces that feel sophisticated, like these Tome pants, which come in a modern wide-leg shape that will work with any heels. The asymmetrical silhouette of the Eloquii top makes it a refreshing update to last summer’s ubiquitous cold-shoulder trend, while the bright red plays nicely against the rich khaki shade of the pants. It’s a good outfit even without the fanny pack — but strapping on Universal Standard’s structured waist belt makes it that much more interesting.
Shop the Story
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.