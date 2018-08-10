A Sophisticated Way to Wear a Fanny Pack

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Maybe the craziest thing about the fanny pack trend is how widespread it’s become: Whether you’re a fashion girl, a streetwear obsessive, a Chanel-wearing celebrity, or a Brooklyn mom, there’s a bum bag out there for you.

But how do you style your fanny pack without looking too trendy? Take a cue from our model and pick pieces that feel sophisticated, like these Tome pants, which come in a modern wide-leg shape that will work with any heels. The asymmetrical silhouette of the Eloquii top makes it a refreshing update to last summer’s ubiquitous cold-shoulder trend, while the bright red plays nicely against the rich khaki shade of the pants. It’s a good outfit even without the fanny pack — but strapping on Universal Standard’s structured waist belt makes it that much more interesting.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

Production Credits Photography by Heather Hazzan

Styled by Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup: Angela Davis Deacon @ De facto using Paula’s Choice

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model: Lulu Bonfils at Muse, NYC

Thanks to Quixote NYC

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.