A Sophisticated Way to Wear a Fanny Pack

Without looking like a hypebeast or a lost tourist.

Maybe the craziest thing about the fanny pack trend is how widespread it’s become: Whether you’re a fashion girl, a streetwear obsessive, a Chanel-wearing celebrity, or a Brooklyn mom, there’s a bum bag out there for you.

But how do you style your fanny pack without looking too trendy? Take a cue from our model and pick pieces that feel sophisticated, like these Tome pants, which come in a modern wide-leg shape that will work with any heels. The asymmetrical silhouette of the Eloquii top makes it a refreshing update to last summer’s ubiquitous cold-shoulder trend, while the bright red plays nicely against the rich khaki shade of the pants. It’s a good outfit even without the fanny pack — but strapping on Universal Standard’s structured waist belt makes it that much more interesting.

Shop the Story

Eloquii Top
Eloquii Top
$65, Eloquii
$65 at Eloquii
Buy
Tome Pants
Tome Pants
$495, 11 Honore
$495 at 11 Honore
Buy
Universal Standard Fanny Pack
Universal Standard Fanny Pack
$160, Universal Standard
$160 at Universal Standard
Buy
Steve Madden Heels
Steve Madden Heels
$90, Nordstrom
$90 at Nordstrom
Buy

