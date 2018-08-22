How to Wear Polka Dots Without Looking Too Cute

It was possibly Monse/Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia who ushered in the polka-dot renaissance. For pre-fall 2017, the duo turned their eye to polka dots, playing with color and scale, and now we can’t get them out of our heads. One year later, the trend is still going strong — it’s big on the runways and bigger on Instagram. Every blogger you follow probably has a wrap-dress, jumpsuit, or ruffled top covered in dots.
While the pattern is normally associated with vintage-inspired clothes that can skew cheesy or twee, it doesn’t have to look that way if you choose wisely. Keep it current: a fun wrap dress or trendy off-the-shoulder top does the trick. Or look for simple shapes like an A-line skirt or well-cut pants to make a basic feel fresh again. And you don’t have to stick to the classic black-and-white combination either — there are plenty of of fun color options out there. Scroll ahead for ideas on how to get in on the trend at every price point.
The Cheap (But Still Chic!) Way to Wear It
This dress is perfect Instagram bait. It could be Reformation, it could be Realisation Par, but it’s actually Amazon.
Available in sizes XS–L.
The Vintage-y Classic
The Modern Blouse
We’ve loved pajama dressing since Jenna Lyons first brought the look to Fashion Week way back in 2016 (memories). In bronze, this blouse feels energetic rather than drowsy.
Available in sizes 12–20.
The Designer Version
The Best Detailing
The Office-Appropriate Pants
The Date-Night Dress
If You Want to Go All In
If You Just Want Color
Hey maximalists, thanks for sticking with us through all the navy, black, white, and brown. Neon green is still a little baby of a trend (see: Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian West) so you’ll be on the cutting edge in this skirt.
Available in French sizes 34–42.
The Versatile Crop
The Slip Dress
