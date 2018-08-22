How to Wear Polka Dots Without Looking Too Cute

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

It was possibly Monse/Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia who ushered in the polka-dot renaissance. For pre-fall 2017, the duo turned their eye to polka dots, playing with color and scale, and now we can’t get them out of our heads. One year later, the trend is still going strong — it’s big on the runways and bigger on Instagram. Every blogger you follow probably has a wrap-dress, jumpsuit, or ruffled top covered in dots.

While the pattern is normally associated with vintage-inspired clothes that can skew cheesy or twee, it doesn’t have to look that way if you choose wisely. Keep it current: a fun wrap dress or trendy off-the-shoulder top does the trick. Or look for simple shapes like an A-line skirt or well-cut pants to make a basic feel fresh again. And you don’t have to stick to the classic black-and-white combination either — there are plenty of of fun color options out there. Scroll ahead for ideas on how to get in on the trend at every price point.

The Cheap (But Still Chic!) Way to Wear It

$23 at Amazon Floerns Women’s Polka Dot V-Neck High Waist Casual Flare A Line Dress This dress is perfect Instagram bait. It could be Reformation, it could be Realisation Par, but it’s actually Amazon.

The Vintage-y Classic

$38 at Asos Influence Plus shirred Sleeve Polka Dot Midi Dress $38 (was $52, now 27% off) With dainty buttons and shirred sleeves, this dress stays true to polka dots’ vintage roots. Add a modern spin with some Birkenstocks.

The Modern Blouse

$40 at ASOS Missguided Plus Satin Polka Dot Blouse We’ve loved pajama dressing since Jenna Lyons first brought the look to Fashion Week way back in 2016 (memories). In bronze, this blouse feels energetic rather than drowsy.

The Designer Version

$230 at Net-a-Porter Diane Von Furstberg Polka-Dot Silk-Satin Blouse If a brown dotted blouse is really speaking to you, Diane von Furstenberg makes one, too.

The Best Detailing

$77 at Eloquii Polka Dot Cold Shoulder Top The little bows at the cuff are roughened up by the asymmetrical cold-shoulder.

The Office-Appropriate Pants

$398 at Saks Fifth Avenue Equipment Lita Nostalgia Polka Dot Silk Trousers These silk trousers feel playful rather than cutesy.

The Date-Night Dress

$76 at ASOS ASOS Curve Spot Lace Trim Kimono Midi Dress A little lace takes a white kimono dress from daytime to date-time.

If You Want to Go All In

$168 at J.Crew Short-Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit In Polka Dot Full-on dots is a bold look, but a jumpsuit makes it seem so accessible. Wear it with white sneakers for full-on comfort.

If You Just Want Color

$225 at Shopbop Ganni Dainty Skirt Hey maximalists, thanks for sticking with us through all the navy, black, white, and brown. Neon green is still a little baby of a trend (see: Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian West) so you’ll be on the cutting edge in this skirt.

The Versatile Crop

$385 at Net-a-Porter Nanushka Amulet Polka-Dot Chiffon Blouse As we head into fall, we’re looking for long-sleeve crops that can be comfortably worn with high-waisted jeans. Nanushka has delivered.

The Slip Dress

$448 at Need Supply Creatures of Comfort Cara Polka Dot Slip Dress Normally, Creatures of Comfort specializes in clothes that are just this side of ugly. This sweet polka-dot dress is the exception.

