Watch Jennifer Lawrence Jump Into a Pool

Photo: Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Jennifer Lawrence is filled with joy, again. The actress stars in her second film called Joy, this time courtesy of a new Dior perfume of the same name. The brand tapped Francis Lawrence, the Red Sparrow director and longtime J.Law collaborator, for the campaign film. Joy is the brand’s first stand-alone fragrance in 20 years.

This is Lawrence’s first-ever perfume role and ad. In the film, Lawrence lounges poolside in red lipstick, takes a swan dive in a tulle gown, and just generally embodies that joie de vivre. The fragrance is now available on Dior’s website. Click below to see her eat a plum in slow motion and hang out with a jellyfish in a pool.

