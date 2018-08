Photo: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

In case you missed it …

Shoes are the new socks.

Socks are the new T-shirts.

T-shirts are the new shirts.

Shirts are the new dresses.

Dresses are the new shorts.

Shorts are the new jeans.

And, as Jennifer Lopez proved on Tuesday with these Versace boots that look like jeans, we’ve come full circle. Jeans are the new boots, which are also the new pants.

Shall we call them “joots?”