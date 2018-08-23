bon jovi or non jovi

We Played A Rosé Drinking Game With Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

By

September may be just around the corner, but we’re not ready for fall to be upon us quite yet. So to celebrate these last few weeks of our favorite season, a few of us at The Cut put together the most summery activity we could think of (from within the confines of a New York Magazine conference room). And what combination screams ‘summer’ more than rose, bros in polo shirts, and classic dad-rock hits? In our quest to combine all three, we invited Jesse Bongiovi – co-founder of a new rose called Hampton Water, and son of singer Jon Bon Jovi – to come by the studio and play a very special Bon Jovi-themed drinking game with us. Watch cut writers Madeleine Aggeler and Lisa Ryan go toe-to-toe with him in a little game we invented called BON JOVI OR NON JOVI?

